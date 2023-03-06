Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Southwell

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

My Silver Lining 1.15 Southwell
Justified favouritism at Wincanton recently and is unexposed at this sort of trip

Dieu Vivant 2.25 Southwell
Won this race last year and teed up for a repeat win with a good second behind a classy one at Bangor

Charging Point 4.10 Southwell
Made an encouraging handicap debut over this course and distance behind a subsequent winner and is open to further progress at this level

Beakstown 4.25 Wetherby
Every chance on his very good fourth in the Old Roan at Aintree in the autumn and he struck into himself on his only subsequent start

Published on 6 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 6 March 2023
