Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Sandown on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

6.00 Wetherby

Holds leading form claims and, judged on breeding, should certainly be capable of winning a race of this nature

6.15 Sandown

The Doncaster runner-up could well go one better, with this longer trip and first-time headgear likely to bring about further improvement

7.00 Wetherby

Has made a bright start for this yard and was nicely on top at Ayr last week

8.20 Sandown

She was easy to back when well held on her reappearance and the booking of William Buick points to a more prominent showing here

