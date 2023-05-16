Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Sandown on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Platinum Girl 6.00 Wetherby
Holds leading form claims and, judged on breeding, should certainly be capable of winning a race of this nature

Roost 6.15 Sandown
The Doncaster runner-up could well go one better, with this longer trip and first-time headgear likely to bring about further improvement

Morning Sun 7.00 Wetherby
Has made a bright start for this yard and was nicely on top at Ayr last week

Gert Lush 8.20 Sandown
She was easy to back when well held on her reappearance and the booking of William Buick points to a more prominent showing here

Published on 16 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 16 May 2023
