Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Sandown on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Platinum Girl 6.00 Wetherby
Holds leading form claims and, judged on breeding, should certainly be capable of winning a race of this nature
Roost 6.15 Sandown
The Doncaster runner-up could well go one better, with this longer trip and first-time headgear likely to bring about further improvement
Morning Sun 7.00 Wetherby
Has made a bright start for this yard and was nicely on top at Ayr last week
Gert Lush 8.20 Sandown
She was easy to back when well held on her reappearance and the booking of William Buick points to a more prominent showing here
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.