Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Musselburgh on Sunday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Clear Angel 3.35 Wetherby
Good effort in the Spring Mile at Doncaster and this is a big drop in grade from that
Jer Batt 3.45 Musselburgh
Has done well on AW since joining the Barron yard and is taken to continue his good form and win on this return to turf
Rainbow Rain 4.35 Wetherby
With a run under his belt and the visor restored, he has a fair bit going for him considering this looks a weak race
Mystic Pearl 4.45 Musselburgh
William Haggas has an excellent record at Musselburgh and this lightly raced 3yo is taken to come out on top
