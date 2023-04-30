Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Musselburgh on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Clear Angel 3.35 Wetherby
Good effort in the Spring Mile at Doncaster and this is a big drop in grade from that

Jer Batt 3.45 Musselburgh
Has done well on AW since joining the Barron yard and is taken to continue his good form and win on this return to turf

Rainbow Rain 4.35 Wetherby
With a run under his belt and the visor restored, he has a fair bit going for him considering this looks a weak race

Mystic Pearl 4.45 Musselburgh
William Haggas has an excellent record at Musselburgh and this lightly raced 3yo is taken to come out on top

Read these next:

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples 

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Sunday  

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 April 2023Last updated 07:00, 30 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips