Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Musselburgh on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

3.35 Wetherby

Good effort in the Spring Mile at Doncaster and this is a big drop in grade from that

3.45 Musselburgh

Has done well on AW since joining the Barron yard and is taken to continue his good form and win on this return to turf

4.35 Wetherby

With a run under his belt and the visor restored, he has a fair bit going for him considering this looks a weak race

4.45 Musselburgh

William Haggas has an excellent record at Musselburgh and this lightly raced 3yo is taken to come out on top

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.