Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Ayr on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Beltane 7.55 Wetherby
1m winner in April and good third on his stable debut last time. Should have conditions which suit.

Mereside Angel 8.10 Ayr
Running well and should be suited by this drop in grade.

Flight Of Angels 8.30 Wetherby
Unexposed 3yo who was a fair fifth in a similar event on her reappearance. Progress is on the cards.

Ahamoment 8.45 Ayr
Found plenty when challenged by today's rival Merricourt at Musselburgh recently. This unexposed 4yo can reasonably be expected to do better again.

Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 13 June 2023
