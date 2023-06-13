Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wetherby and Ayr on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Beltane 7.55 Wetherby

1m winner in April and good third on his stable debut last time. Should have conditions which suit.

Mereside Angel 8.10 Ayr

Running well and should be suited by this drop in grade.

Flight Of Angels 8.30 Wetherby

Unexposed 3yo who was a fair fifth in a similar event on her reappearance. Progress is on the cards.

Ahamoment 8.45 Ayr

Found plenty when challenged by today's rival Merricourt at Musselburgh recently. This unexposed 4yo can reasonably be expected to do better again.

