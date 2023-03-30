Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Warwick, Taunton and Hexham this afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

2.25 Warwick

Has made a good start to his chasing career this season and this uncompetitive race could provide a good opportunity for him to double his tally over fences.

2.40 Taunton

This drop in class may well enable him to get off the mark. He has strong form and gives the impression he's capable of winning a race of this nature.

2.45 Hexham

The 6yo won in fine style at Sedgefield last week on his second run for Ben Haslam and can defy a 7lb penalty.

3.35 Warwick

A strong-finishing second at Doncaster, this promising 5yo can improve to go one better today.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.