Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Warwick and Leicester on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

6.25 Warwick

Has come good with front-running wins in the last two of his three handicaps and is open to more progress.

7.25 Warwick

Has fitness to prove after a six-month break but he was an honourable second on his handicap debut at Cheltenham in the autumn and probably still has potential.

7.40 Leicester

A good opportunity for him to return to winning ways after two good seconds at Windsor.

8.10 Leicester

Completed a handicap four-timer on her reappearance and a further 5lb rise may well not stop her.

