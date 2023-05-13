Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Warwick and Leicester on Saturday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
William Of York 6.25 Warwick
Has come good with front-running wins in the last two of his three handicaps and is open to more progress.
Wiseguy 7.25 Warwick
Has fitness to prove after a six-month break but he was an honourable second on his handicap debut at Cheltenham in the autumn and probably still has potential.
Tyger Bay 7.40 Leicester
A good opportunity for him to return to winning ways after two good seconds at Windsor.
Albeseeingyer 8.10 Leicester
Completed a handicap four-timer on her reappearance and a further 5lb rise may well not stop her.
