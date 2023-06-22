Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Uttoxeter and Lingfield on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Mothill 7.40 Uttoxeter

A close second at Fontwell last month to a dual subsequent winner and may still have untapped potential at around 2m4f.

Somewhat Cloudy 8.10 Uttoxeter

Has made a pretty good start to her chasing career and this uncompetitive race provides her with a good chance to double her tally over fences.

Baby Jane 8.40 Uttoxeter

Came good with an emphatic win over C&D three weeks ago and is open to more progress in staying handicaps.

Streetstorm 9.00 Lingfield

Produced a strong finish when going very close over 1m here last time and is only 1lb higher at this new trip.

Read these next...

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday

Royal Ascot day 3 tips 2023: four horses to back on Thursday

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.