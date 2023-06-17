Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Uttoxeter and Leicester on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Dancingontheedge 6.40 Uttoxeter

Shade unfortunate here last month

My Chiquita 7.25 Leicester

Recent scorer who is open to further progress

Karavomylos 7.40 Uttoxeter

Looks poised to open his account

Raven's Applause 7.55 Leicester

Sufficiently lightly raced to build on his Windsor win

