Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Uttoxeter and Leicester on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Dancingontheedge 6.40 Uttoxeter
Shade unfortunate here last month

My Chiquita 7.25 Leicester
Recent scorer who is open to further progress

Karavomylos 7.40 Uttoxeter
Looks poised to open his account

Raven's Applause 7.55 Leicester
Sufficiently lightly raced to build on his Windsor win

Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 June 2023
