Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Uttoxeter and Leicester on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Dancingontheedge 6.40 Uttoxeter
Shade unfortunate here last month
My Chiquita 7.25 Leicester
Recent scorer who is open to further progress
Karavomylos 7.40 Uttoxeter
Looks poised to open his account
Raven's Applause 7.55 Leicester
Sufficiently lightly raced to build on his Windsor win
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chester and York on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.