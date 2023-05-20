Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Uttoxeter and Doncaster on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.35 Uttoxeter

Placed on both starts for his new stable this spring and still unexposed as a stayer 5.35 Uttoxeter

7.50 Doncaster

The mare has been in fine form this spring and is taken to win again

8.05 Uttoxeter

The lightly raced 6yo came good with a dominant display at Bangor last month and is open to more progress

8.50 Doncaster

This progressive sort has won his last two races and has strong claims in his hat-trick bid

