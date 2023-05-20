Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Uttoxeter and Doncaster on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Jack The Farmer 5.35 Uttoxeter
Placed on both starts for his new stable this spring and still unexposed as a stayer

Little Muddy 7.50 Doncaster
The mare has been in fine form this spring and is taken to win again

Governor Green 8.05 Uttoxeter
The lightly raced 6yo came good with a dominant display at Bangor last month and is open to more progress

Golden Maverick 8.50 Doncaster
This progressive sort has won his last two races and has strong claims in his hat-trick bid

Read these next:

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Newbury and Newmarket on ITV on Saturday 

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 20 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 20 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips