Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Uttoxeter and Doncaster on Saturday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Placed on both starts for his new stable this spring and still unexposed as a stayer
Little Muddy 7.50 Doncaster
The mare has been in fine form this spring and is taken to win again
Governor Green 8.05 Uttoxeter
The lightly raced 6yo came good with a dominant display at Bangor last month and is open to more progress
Golden Maverick 8.50 Doncaster
This progressive sort has won his last two races and has strong claims in his hat-trick bid
