Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Thirsk and Ayr on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Menelaus 3.30 Thirsk
Respected on the back of a good effort over C&D last month

Late Arrival 4.00 Thirsk
On a handy mark and this return to 6f looks a plus

Kalahari Prince 4.45 Ayr
Latest effort suggests he should be a big player in this field

Global Humor 5.15 Ayr
Can follow up his recent course win

Published on 5 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 5 June 2023
