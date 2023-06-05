Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Thirsk and Ayr on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Menelaus 3.30 Thirsk
Respected on the back of a good effort over C&D last month
Late Arrival 4.00 Thirsk
On a handy mark and this return to 6f looks a plus
Kalahari Prince 4.45 Ayr
Latest effort suggests he should be a big player in this field
Global Humor 5.15 Ayr
Can follow up his recent course win
