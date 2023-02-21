Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Taunton and Market Rasen on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .

Stormy Flight 3.00 Taunton
Having had wind surgery, he returned to form with his second behind a progressive winner at Chepstow recently

Amelia's Dance 3.30 Taunton
A C&D specialist who went close over C&D a fortnight ago and can land her fourth win at Taunton

Hiway One O Three 3.45 Market Rasen
Looks to have retained his ability over fences and there may still be more to come from him

Mixedwave 4.15 Market Rasen
Won at Leicester three weeks ago on his second chase start and can continue to progress

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday  

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Tom Segal had a 16-1 winner last Saturday - get 50% off for three months and access his expert advice 

Published on 21 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 21 February 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips