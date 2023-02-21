Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Taunton and Market Rasen on Tuesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .
Stormy Flight 3.00 Taunton
Having had wind surgery, he returned to form with his second behind a progressive winner at Chepstow recently
Amelia's Dance 3.30 Taunton
A C&D specialist who went close over C&D a fortnight ago and can land her fourth win at Taunton
Hiway One O Three 3.45 Market Rasen
Looks to have retained his ability over fences and there may still be more to come from him
Mixedwave 4.15 Market Rasen
Won at Leicester three weeks ago on his second chase start and can continue to progress
