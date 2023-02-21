Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Taunton and Market Rasen on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .

3.00 Taunton

Having had wind surgery, he returned to form with his second behind a progressive winner at Chepstow recently

3.30 Taunton

A C&D specialist who went close over C&D a fortnight ago and can land her fourth win at Taunton

3.45 Market Rasen

Looks to have retained his ability over fences and there may still be more to come from him

4.15 Market Rasen

Won at Leicester three weeks ago on his second chase start and can continue to progress

