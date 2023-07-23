Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Stratford, Newton Abbot and Redcar on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Saxon Queen 2.52 Stratford
Lightly raced mare who has returned from an absence in good order and is the most likely runner to find improvement

Jack The Farmer 3.35 Newton Abbot
Took a while to get off the mark over hurdles but he looked in good heart when winning at Worcester and can defy an 8lb rise

Dora Milaje 4.15 Redcar
Lost nothing in defeat when third on her handicap debut at Newmarket and has the potential to rate higher

Sassified 4.35 Newton Abbot
Fair Flat-racer who won with quite a bit up his sleeve here last month and has scope for better over hurdles

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 23 July 2023
