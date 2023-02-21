Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

5.30 Southwell

He looked a different proposition upped to 7f last month and 1m should suit him even better for this switch to handicaps

6.00 Southwell

There could be some pace on and that will play to his strengths, back at a track he is well suited by

6.30 Southwell

Had been on the up prior to his breakthrough win at Wolverhampton two weeks ago and he may be able to deal with his rise in the weights

7.30 Southwell

Well backed here 19 days ago and landed the money in good style. He is a big player despite the 6lb rise

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

