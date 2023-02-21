Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .
No Saint 5.30 Southwell
He looked a different proposition upped to 7f last month and 1m should suit him even better for this switch to handicaps
Masqool 6.00 Southwell
There could be some pace on and that will play to his strengths, back at a track he is well suited by
Seagrave Fox 6.30 Southwell
Had been on the up prior to his breakthrough win at Wolverhampton two weeks ago and he may be able to deal with his rise in the weights
Urban Dandy 7.30 Southwell
Well backed here 19 days ago and landed the money in good style. He is a big player despite the 6lb rise
Read these next:
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Taunton and Market Rasen on Tuesday afternoon
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to racingpost.com/freebets. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.