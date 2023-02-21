Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

No Saint 5.30 Southwell
He looked a different proposition upped to 7f last month and 1m should suit him even better for this switch to handicaps

Masqool 6.00 Southwell
There could be some pace on and that will play to his strengths, back at a track he is well suited by

Seagrave Fox 6.30 Southwell
Had been on the up prior to his breakthrough win at Wolverhampton two weeks ago and he may be able to deal with his rise in the weights

Urban Dandy 7.30 Southwell
Well backed here 19 days ago and landed the money in good style. He is a big player despite the 6lb rise

Published on 21 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 21 February 2023
