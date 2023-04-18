Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Daafy 7.00 Southwell
If he gets a solid pace to aim at, this may be the day he returns to winning form. He is a four-time winner here and drops in grade.

Northbound 7.30 Southwell
Displayed a willing attitude when successful in a higher-grade handicap last time, so must go close, at the least, from just a 2lb higher mark.

Easter Icon 8.00 Southwell
He has a good chance to get off the mark, having finished a good second last time to an in-form rival over C&D after a break.

Papa Cocktail 8.30 Southwell
May prove well suited by this drop back in trip in a race that threatens to be run at a good pace.

Published on 18 April 2023
