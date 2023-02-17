Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

Twistaline 4.45 Southwell
Has been knocking at the door this year

Midnightattheoasis 6.15 Southwell
Handicap debutant who looks capable of further progress

Johnny Boom 7.15 Southwell
Can defy a penalty for last week's emphatic win at Wolverhampton

Marwari 8.15 Southwell
Three-time course winner who makes the most appeal in this field

Published on 17 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 February 2023
