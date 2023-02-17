Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .
Twistaline 4.45 Southwell
Has been knocking at the door this year
Midnightattheoasis 6.15 Southwell
Handicap debutant who looks capable of further progress
Johnny Boom 7.15 Southwell
Can defy a penalty for last week's emphatic win at Wolverhampton
Marwari 8.15 Southwell
Three-time course winner who makes the most appeal in this field
