Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

Twistaline 4.45 Southwell

Has been knocking at the door this year

Midnightattheoasis 6.15 Southwell

Handicap debutant who looks capable of further progress

Johnny Boom 7.15 Southwell

Can defy a penalty for last week's emphatic win at Wolverhampton

Marwari 8.15 Southwell

Three-time course winner who makes the most appeal in this field

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.