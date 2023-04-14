Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Billy Bathgate 5.30 Southwell
Knocking at the door and looks set to open his account

Empire Of The Sun 6.00 Southwell
Open to further improvement on this second handicap attempt

My Minervina 6.30 Southwell
Ran very well in a good race at Dundalk when last seen

Tom Tulliver 8.30 Southwell
Scored twice here last month and still looks well treated-

Published on 14 April 2023
