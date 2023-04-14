Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.30 Southwell

Knocking at the door and looks set to open his account

6.00 Southwell

Open to further improvement on this second handicap attempt

6.30 Southwell

Ran very well in a good race at Dundalk when last seen

8.30 Southwell

Scored twice here last month and still looks well treated-

