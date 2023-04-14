Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Billy Bathgate 5.30 Southwell
Knocking at the door and looks set to open his account
Empire Of The Sun 6.00 Southwell
Open to further improvement on this second handicap attempt
My Minervina 6.30 Southwell
Ran very well in a good race at Dundalk when last seen
Tom Tulliver 8.30 Southwell
Scored twice here last month and still looks well treated-
