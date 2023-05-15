Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Windsor on Monday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Razeyna 7.05 Windsor
Open to improvement in this second campaign
Snapcracklepop 7.35 Windsor
Can emulate several stablemates recently by winning first time out
Crema Inglesa 8.05 Windsor
Good record first time out heightens interest in her
Elham Valley 8.45 Southwell
Solid contender on the back of a good recent effort
Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 15 May 2023
