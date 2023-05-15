Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Razeyna 7.05 Windsor
Open to improvement in this second campaign

Snapcracklepop 7.35 Windsor
Can emulate several stablemates recently by winning first time out

Crema Inglesa 8.05 Windsor
Good record first time out heightens interest in her

Elham Valley 8.45 Southwell
Solid contender on the back of a good recent effort

Read this next:

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Monday afternoon 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 15 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips