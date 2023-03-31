Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Wetherby on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Kiss My Face 2.40 Southwell
Scored at Newcastle two weeks ago and looks open to further progress on Tapeta

Feivel 3.55 Wetherby
In great form for new yard and can add to last month's C&D win

Rostello 4.25 Wetherby
Can defy a penalty for last week's 14l success at Southwell

First Charge 4.50 Southwell
Regained the winning thread last time and Oisin Murphy again takes the ride

Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 31 March 2023
