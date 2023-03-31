Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Wetherby on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.40 Southwell

Scored at Newcastle two weeks ago and looks open to further progress on Tapeta

3.55 Wetherby

In great form for new yard and can add to last month's C&D win

4.25 Wetherby

Can defy a penalty for last week's 14l success at Southwell

4.50 Southwell

Regained the winning thread last time and Oisin Murphy again takes the ride

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.