Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Wetherby on Friday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Kiss My Face 2.40 Southwell
Scored at Newcastle two weeks ago and looks open to further progress on Tapeta
Feivel 3.55 Wetherby
In great form for new yard and can add to last month's C&D win
Rostello 4.25 Wetherby
Can defy a penalty for last week's 14l success at Southwell
First Charge 4.50 Southwell
Regained the winning thread last time and Oisin Murphy again takes the ride
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips from Wetherby on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.