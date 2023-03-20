Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Taunton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.35 Southwell

Has already proven better over fences than hurdles and he still has time to develop further in this sphere

3.15 Taunton

Made a really bright start to his chasing career over 2m4f in the autumn and could have untapped potential over today's longer trip

3.35 Southwell

Has been in terrific form in handicaps and can make it three wins on the trot

4.15 Taunton

Shaped very much as though her turn is near when second at Ffos Las a fortnight ago

