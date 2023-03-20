Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Taunton
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Coastguard Station 2.35 Southwell
Has already proven better over fences than hurdles and he still has time to develop further in this sphere
Doctor Ken 3.15 Taunton
Made a really bright start to his chasing career over 2m4f in the autumn and could have untapped potential over today's longer trip
White Rhino 3.35 Southwell
Has been in terrific form in handicaps and can make it three wins on the trot
Kym Eyre 4.15 Taunton
Shaped very much as though her turn is near when second at Ffos Las a fortnight ago
