Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Musselburgh on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Swapped 3.20 Southwell
Clearcut success last time and may well progress further
Ascot Adventure 3.40 Musselburgh
Respected off a handy mark with this return to 7f looking ideal
River Of Joy 3.55 Southwell
Bred to be suited by this step up in distance
Tees Douge 4.15 Musselburgh
Might have won latest race but for fluffing the start
