Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Musselburgh on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Swapped 3.20 Southwell
Clearcut success last time and may well progress further

Ascot Adventure 3.40 Musselburgh
Respected off a handy mark with this return to 7f looking ideal

River Of Joy 3.55 Southwell
Bred to be suited by this step up in distance

Tees Douge 4.15 Musselburgh
Might have won latest race but for fluffing the start

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 25 July 2023
