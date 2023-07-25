Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Musselburgh on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Swapped 3.20 Southwell

Clearcut success last time and may well progress further

Ascot Adventure 3.40 Musselburgh

Respected off a handy mark with this return to 7f looking ideal

River Of Joy 3.55 Southwell

Bred to be suited by this step up in distance

Tees Douge 4.15 Musselburgh

Might have won latest race but for fluffing the start

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Southwell and Chelmsford on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.