Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Chepstow on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Clody Flyer 4.00 Southwell

Had little to beat last time but his earlier hurdle form had some merit and his opening mark looks reasonable

Harry The Haggler 4.15 Chepstow

Well beaten on heavy ground two starts ago but useful efforts on the AW either side of that and is ready for another crack at 1m

Broomfields Cave 4.30 Southwell

Was running well in handicaps in the spring and is open to some progress as a stayer

Bonkersinabundance 5.25 Chepstow

Suited by the drop to 6f when off the mark at Brighton and is likely to have more to come at the trip

