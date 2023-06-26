Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Chepstow on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Clody Flyer 4.00 Southwell
Had little to beat last time but his earlier hurdle form had some merit and his opening mark looks reasonable

Harry The Haggler 4.15 Chepstow
Well beaten on heavy ground two starts ago but useful efforts on the AW either side of that and is ready for another crack at 1m

Broomfields Cave 4.30 Southwell
Was running well in handicaps in the spring and is open to some progress as a stayer

Bonkersinabundance 5.25 Chepstow
Suited by the drop to 6f when off the mark at Brighton and is likely to have more to come at the trip

Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 26 June 2023
