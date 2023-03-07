Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Dubai Jeanius 5.30 Southwell
Worth a go at 2m and is taken to complete a Southwell five-timer
Zip 7.00 Southwell
In productive form having won three of his last five races
Southwold 8.00 Southwell
Unexposed sort who beat some of these rivals here two weeks ago
Kingston Joy 8.30 Southwell
Made a winning handicap debut last month and should improve further
Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 7 March 2023
