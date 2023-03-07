Racing Post logo
Tipping Evening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Dubai Jeanius 5.30 Southwell
Worth a go at 2m and is taken to complete a Southwell five-timer

Zip 7.00 Southwell
In productive form having won three of his last five races

Southwold 8.00 Southwell
Unexposed sort who beat some of these rivals here two weeks ago

Kingston Joy 8.30 Southwell
Made a winning handicap debut last month and should improve further

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday  

Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 7 March 2023
