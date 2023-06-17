Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown, York and Chester on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Great State 2.50 Sandown

Progressing at a great rate of knots and can complete a four-timer

Mill Stream 3.40 York

Looks very interesting on 2yo form, especially his fourth in the Acomb here

Roman Dragon 4.30 Chester

Has an excellent record over C&D and is favourably drawn back here

Good Earth 5.25 York

Did well over C&D last summer and escapes a penalty for recent win

