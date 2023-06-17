Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown, York and Chester on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Great State 2.50 Sandown
Progressing at a great rate of knots and can complete a four-timer

Mill Stream 3.40 York
Looks very interesting on 2yo form, especially his fourth in the Acomb here

Roman Dragon 4.30 Chester
Has an excellent record over C&D and is favourably drawn back here

Good Earth 5.25 York
Did well over C&D last summer and escapes a penalty for recent win

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chester and York on Saturday   

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples    

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 17 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips