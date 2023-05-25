Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Silastar 6.12 Sandown
Can defy a 7lb rise for his 12l success at Leicester
Hackman 6.42 Sandown
Fast colt who is taken to make all from the plum draw
Yaanaas 8.12 Sandown
Latest effort can be upgraded and he's sure to improve further
Umberto 8.42 Sandown
Handicap debutant whose form has substance
Published on 25 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 25 May 2023
