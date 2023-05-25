Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

6.12 Sandown

Can defy a 7lb rise for his 12l success at Leicester

6.42 Sandown

Fast colt who is taken to make all from the plum draw

8.12 Sandown

Latest effort can be upgraded and he's sure to improve further

8.42 Sandown

Handicap debutant whose form has substance

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.