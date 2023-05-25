Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Silastar 6.12 Sandown
Can defy a 7lb rise for his 12l success at Leicester

Hackman 6.42 Sandown
Fast colt who is taken to make all from the plum draw

Yaanaas 8.12 Sandown
Latest effort can be upgraded and he's sure to improve further

Umberto 8.42 Sandown
Handicap debutant whose form has substance

Published on 25 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 25 May 2023
