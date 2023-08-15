Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury, Yarmouth and Beverley on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Twilight Dancer 1.45 Salisbury
Improving 3yo who wasn't seen to best advantage at Epsom recently after a convincing win there previously

Flower Of Thunder 4.10 Yarmouth
Triple C&D winner who was a clear second here two weeks ago and that was behind a handicap blot who has won again since

Alpine Girl 4.42 Yarmouth
Progressive 3yo who may well be able to strike again to make it three wins from her last four runs

Havana Party 4.50 Beverley
The blinkers provoked a positive reaction in June and he gets the nod on his return from a break

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 16 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 16 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips