Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury, Yarmouth and Beverley on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Twilight Dancer 1.45 Salisbury

Improving 3yo who wasn't seen to best advantage at Epsom recently after a convincing win there previously

Flower Of Thunder 4.10 Yarmouth

Triple C&D winner who was a clear second here two weeks ago and that was behind a handicap blot who has won again since

Alpine Girl 4.42 Yarmouth

Progressive 3yo who may well be able to strike again to make it three wins from her last four runs

Havana Party 4.50 Beverley

The blinkers provoked a positive reaction in June and he gets the nod on his return from a break

