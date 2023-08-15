Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury, Yarmouth and Beverley on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .
Twilight Dancer 1.45 Salisbury
Improving 3yo who wasn't seen to best advantage at Epsom recently after a convincing win there previously
Flower Of Thunder 4.10 Yarmouth
Triple C&D winner who was a clear second here two weeks ago and that was behind a handicap blot who has won again since
Alpine Girl 4.42 Yarmouth
Progressive 3yo who may well be able to strike again to make it three wins from her last four runs
Havana Party 4.50 Beverley
The blinkers provoked a positive reaction in June and he gets the nod on his return from a break
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.