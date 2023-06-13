Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury, Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Princess Naomi 3.10 Salisbury
Has a solid chance on her C&D second to a subsequent winner and most of her rivals need a big shift on their current form.
Lordsbridge Girl 4.10 Salisbury
Has a progressive record over 1m and looks interesting back at this distance.
Red Alert 4.50 Brighton
A triple course winner who signalled a return to form when placed at Chepstow on Saturday and remains well handicapped.
Bit Harsh 5.35 Southwell
Landed a hat-trick before showing improved form in finishing third on his latest start.
