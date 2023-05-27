Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury and Ffos Las on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Cluedo 6.10 Salisbury
Looked promising when thrashing her rivals at Bath ten days ago
Hardy Boy 6.25 Ffos Las
Dual hurdle winner who posted a good first chasing effort this month and is a leading player
Gavin 7.25 Ffos Las
Easy winner of a seller this month and can make a successful debut for Peter Bowen
Songo 8.40 Salisbury
Last year's winner who has always run well when fresh and is selected to defend his crown
Published on 27 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 27 May 2023
