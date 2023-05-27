Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury and Ffos Las on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

6.10 Salisbury

Looked promising when thrashing her rivals at Bath ten days ago

6.25 Ffos Las

Dual hurdle winner who posted a good first chasing effort this month and is a leading player

7.25 Ffos Las

Easy winner of a seller this month and can make a successful debut for Peter Bowen

8.40 Salisbury

Last year's winner who has always run well when fresh and is selected to defend his crown

