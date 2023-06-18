Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury and Doncaster on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Under The Twilight 2.50 Salisbury

This 5yo mare is in good form and taken to beat her younger rivals

Burning Cash 3.50 Doncaster

Two from two in C&D handicaps, including a success in this race last year

Michaels Choice 4.00 Salisbury

Good record over C&D and is 1lb below last winning mark

Laser Guided 4.25 Doncaster

Ripon dead-heat can be marked up and he's likely to improve further

