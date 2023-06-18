Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury and Doncaster on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Under The Twilight 2.50 Salisbury
This 5yo mare is in good form and taken to beat her younger rivals
Burning Cash 3.50 Doncaster
Two from two in C&D handicaps, including a success in this race last year
Michaels Choice 4.00 Salisbury
Good record over C&D and is 1lb below last winning mark
Laser Guided 4.25 Doncaster
Ripon dead-heat can be marked up and he's likely to improve further
Read these next:
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.