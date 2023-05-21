Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ripon and Stratford

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Canaria Prince 2.25 Ripon
His return to action last month offered hope that he could progress again this year

Hello Sunshine 4.05 Stratford
Won very comfortably at Plumpton last Sunday and can defy a penalty here

Pinafore 4.25 Ripon
Ran well in a hot Newmarket handicap on her return last month and this looks considerably less demanding

Sheldon 4.35 Stratford
Drops in grade after a very respectable third in 0-135 company last month and this looks a good opportunity

Published on 21 May 2023
