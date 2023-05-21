Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ripon and Stratford
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Canaria Prince 2.25 Ripon
His return to action last month offered hope that he could progress again this year
Hello Sunshine 4.05 Stratford
Won very comfortably at Plumpton last Sunday and can defy a penalty here
Pinafore 4.25 Ripon
Ran well in a hot Newmarket handicap on her return last month and this looks considerably less demanding
Sheldon 4.35 Stratford
Drops in grade after a very respectable third in 0-135 company last month and this looks a good opportunity
