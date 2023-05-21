Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ripon and Stratford

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.25 Ripon

His return to action last month offered hope that he could progress again this year

4.05 Stratford

Won very comfortably at Plumpton last Sunday and can defy a penalty here

4.25 Ripon

Ran well in a hot Newmarket handicap on her return last month and this looks considerably less demanding

4.35 Stratford

Drops in grade after a very respectable third in 0-135 company last month and this looks a good opportunity

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.