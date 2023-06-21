Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ripon and Newcastle on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Another Baar 7.10 Ripon
Has made hay since moved into handicaps this season

Squeezebox 8.20 Newcastle
Last-time-out Yarmouth winner who is hard to oppose off the same mark

Canaria Prince 8.40 Ripon
Banging at the door and his latest Thirsk run was a rock-solid effort

Darker 8.55 Newcastle
This first drop to 6f fires the imagination considering what his dam Spinatrix proved capable of time and again at the trip

