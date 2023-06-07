Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ripon and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Rockonmecca 7.10 Ripon

Can open her account in this weak contest

Twelfth Knight 7.40 Ripon

May well have more to offer for current stable

Prepense 7.50 Kempton

Newmarket winner who should progress again

Spit Spot 9.00 Kempton

Could well improve further in staying handicaps



