Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Worcester on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Carrigillihy 7.55 Pontefract
Should be suited by the return to faster ground and he's bidding to make it 4-4 here
Blue Sans 8.10 Worcester
Previous C&D winner who shaped well when second in a point last month
Nordy Lordy 8.40 Worcester
Ran well for a long way over 2m3f at Warwick recently and may benefit from this drop back in trip
Vince Lombardi 8.55 Pontefract
Posted a career-best effort at Hamilton last week and travels well enough to think he's worth another chance at this trip
