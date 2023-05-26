Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Worcester on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

7.55 Pontefract

Should be suited by the return to faster ground and he's bidding to make it 4-4 here

8.10 Worcester

Previous C&D winner who shaped well when second in a point last month

8.40 Worcester

Ran well for a long way over 2m3f at Warwick recently and may benefit from this drop back in trip

8.55 Pontefract

Posted a career-best effort at Hamilton last week and travels well enough to think he's worth another chance at this trip

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.