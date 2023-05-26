Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Worcester on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Carrigillihy 7.55 Pontefract
Should be suited by the return to faster ground and he's bidding to make it 4-4 here

Blue Sans 8.10 Worcester
Previous C&D winner who shaped well when second in a point last month

Nordy Lordy 8.40 Worcester
Ran well for a long way over 2m3f at Warwick recently and may benefit from this drop back in trip

Vince Lombardi 8.55 Pontefract
Posted a career-best effort at Hamilton last week and travels well enough to think he's worth another chance at this trip

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Goodwood and Haydock on Friday afternoon  

Published on 26 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 26 May 2023
