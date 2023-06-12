Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Carrigillihy 7.00 Pontefract
4-4 at Pontefract and form of latest win has been boosted
My Turn Now 7.40 Windsor
Unexposed filly who is interesting dropped in trip
Mr Freedom 8.40 Windsor
2-2 on the Flat this year and can complete a hat-trick
Tasever 9.00 Pontefract
Consistent sort who is taken to open his account
