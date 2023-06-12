Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Carrigillihy 7.00 Pontefract

4-4 at Pontefract and form of latest win has been boosted

My Turn Now 7.40 Windsor

Unexposed filly who is interesting dropped in trip

Mr Freedom 8.40 Windsor

2-2 on the Flat this year and can complete a hat-trick

Tasever 9.00 Pontefract

Consistent sort who is taken to open his account

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Southwell on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.