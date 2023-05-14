Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Ludlow and Hamilton on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.35 Ludlow

Useful chaser who ran well in two novice hurdles here last month and gets the vote

2.45 Plumpton

Made it 2-2 at this track last month and a 5lb rise may not stop him maintaining his unbeaten course record

4.15 Hamilton

Brings potential to this 3yo campaign and earns the vote on his first start since being gelded

6.45 Hamilton

Second of 18 at Navan on latest start and 1m3f here could prove a good fit for this Irish challenger

