Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Ludlow and Hamilton on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Guy 2.35 Ludlow
Useful chaser who ran well in two novice hurdles here last month and gets the vote
Alto Alto 2.45 Plumpton
Made it 2-2 at this track last month and a 5lb rise may not stop him maintaining his unbeaten course record
Hougoumont 4.15 Hamilton
Brings potential to this 3yo campaign and earns the vote on his first start since being gelded
Derry Lad 6.45 Hamilton
Second of 18 at Navan on latest start and 1m3f here could prove a good fit for this Irish challenger
