Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Ludlow and Hamilton on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Guy 2.35 Ludlow
Useful chaser who ran well in two novice hurdles here last month and gets the vote

Alto Alto  2.45 Plumpton
Made it 2-2 at this track last month and a 5lb rise may not stop him maintaining his unbeaten course record

Hougoumont 4.15 Hamilton
Brings potential to this 3yo campaign and earns the vote on his first start since being gelded

Derry Lad 6.45 Hamilton
Second of 18 at Navan on latest start and 1m3f here could prove a good fit for this Irish challenger

Read this next:

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 14 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips