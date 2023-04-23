Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton and Stratford on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Forest Jump 3.00 Plumpton
Showed plenty of improvement in his second handicap and that form has worked out so there's plenty to like about his chance today
The Questioner 3.15 Stratford
Progressed nicely this winter and although his jumping let him down over fences last time he still looks interesting off his lower hurdle mark
Fancy Stuff 3.45 Stratford
Her 2m form has substance and she has plenty going for her back at this trip after failing to stay 2m3f in March
Ramo 4.00 Plumpton
Hasn't looked back since upped to 3m1f+ and he can complete the hat-trick despite going up 10lb for his most recent win
