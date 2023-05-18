Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Perth and York on Thursday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Cruyff Turn 3.00 York
Having run respectably on unsuitably soft ground in the Thirsk Hunt Cup on his reappearance, he can win this for the second year running.
Scots Poet 4.00 Perth
A shade unlucky not to land a valuable series final two starts ago and would almost certainly have preferred a stronger pace to aim at last time.
Great State 4.10 York
Looks capable of making an impact at this higher level after two impressive handicap wins this spring.
Chesspiece 5.20 York
Might still prove a class apart even with clear top weight, having shown plenty of promise when put in his place last time by the Derby favourite. That was just his second race.
Read these next:
'I reckon he's been trained for this' - Tom Segal with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
'There is no better place to find out as far as he's concerned' - Paul Kealy with four selections for day two at York
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.