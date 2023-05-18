Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Perth and York on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

3.00 York

Having run respectably on unsuitably soft ground in the Thirsk Hunt Cup on his reappearance, he can win this for the second year running.

4.00 Perth

A shade unlucky not to land a valuable series final two starts ago and would almost certainly have preferred a stronger pace to aim at last time.

4.10 York

Looks capable of making an impact at this higher level after two impressive handicap wins this spring.

5.20 York

Might still prove a class apart even with clear top weight, having shown plenty of promise when put in his place last time by the Derby favourite. That was just his second race.

