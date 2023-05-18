Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Afternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Perth and York on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Silk
Cruyff Turn15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan (-lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby
Silk
Scots Poet16:00 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Conor O'Farrell (-lb)Tnr: Ewan Whillans
Silk
Great State16:10 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey
Silk
Chesspiece17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Cruyff Turn 3.00 York

Having run respectably on unsuitably soft ground in the Thirsk Hunt Cup on his reappearance, he can win this for the second year running.

Scots Poet 4.00 Perth

A shade unlucky not to land a valuable series final two starts ago and would almost certainly have preferred a stronger pace to aim at last time.

Great State 4.10 York

Looks capable of making an impact at this higher level after two impressive handicap wins this spring.

Chesspiece 5.20 York

Might still prove a class apart even with clear top weight, having shown plenty of promise when put in his place last time by the Derby favourite. That was just his second race.

Read these next:

'I reckon he's been trained for this' - Tom Segal with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting   

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples   

'There is no better place to find out as far as he's concerned' - Paul Kealy with four selections for day two at York 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 18 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips