Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newton Abbot, Worcester and York on Wednesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Spirit Of Light 2.25 York
Shaped well at Newmarket on his penultimate start (strong form) while leaving the impression a well-run 6f would be ideal. His latest start can be easily excused on account of the ground.
Marshman 3.00 York
He looks a very promising sprinter for this season and is a highly tempting proposition on these terms, receiving a generous weight-for-age allowance.
Phoenix Risen 4.20 Newton Abbot
Much improved since cheekpieces were fitted, notching a Taunton double last month. He was well in command last time when making a mistake at the final flight.
Moonshine Spirit 4.35 Worcester
Fergal O'Brien's charge was not beaten far when a keeping-on fifth in a better race at Kempton two weeks ago.
