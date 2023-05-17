Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newton Abbot, Worcester and York on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.25 York

Shaped well at Newmarket on his penultimate start (strong form) while leaving the impression a well-run 6f would be ideal. His latest start can be easily excused on account of the ground.

3.00 York

He looks a very promising sprinter for this season and is a highly tempting proposition on these terms, receiving a generous weight-for-age allowance.

4.20 Newton Abbot

Much improved since cheekpieces were fitted, notching a Taunton double last month. He was well in command last time when making a mistake at the final flight.

4.35 Worcester

Fergal O'Brien's charge was not beaten far when a keeping-on fifth in a better race at Kempton two weeks ago.

