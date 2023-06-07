Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newton Abbot, Newbury and Nottingham on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Buxted Too 3.35 Newton Abbot

Looks favourably treated on handicap hurdle debut

Eximious 4.20 Newbury

Should bring potential to this handicap/seasonal debut

Saligo Bay 5.25 Newbury

Solid option who is taken to follow up his Windsor win

The New Marwan 5.45 Nottingham

Back to form when close second at Redcar last week

