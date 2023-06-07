Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newton Abbot, Newbury and Nottingham on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Buxted Too 3.35 Newton Abbot
Looks favourably treated on handicap hurdle debut

Eximious 4.20 Newbury
Should bring potential to this handicap/seasonal debut

Saligo Bay 5.25 Newbury
Solid option who is taken to follow up his Windsor win

The New Marwan 5.45 Nottingham
Back to form when close second at Redcar last week

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 7 June 2023
