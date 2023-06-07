Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newton Abbot, Newbury and Nottingham on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.
Buxted Too 3.35 Newton Abbot
Looks favourably treated on handicap hurdle debut
Eximious 4.20 Newbury
Should bring potential to this handicap/seasonal debut
Saligo Bay 5.25 Newbury
Solid option who is taken to follow up his Windsor win
The New Marwan 5.45 Nottingham
Back to form when close second at Redcar last week
