Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newton Abbot and Worcester on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Bagheera Ginge 4.00 Newton Abbot

May well benefit from the application of cheekpieces and record a first chase win.

Jack The Farmer 5.00 Newton Abbot

Developing into a reliable stayer at this level and was a bit unlucky here last time.

Zoran 5.30 Worcester

C&D winner three weeks ago and should have more to offer over fences.

Brief Times 6.00 Worcester

Open to further progress at this sort of trip and is taken to complete a hat-trick.

