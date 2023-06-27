Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newton Abbot and Newbury on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Fat Sam 6.20 Newton Abbot

Two satisfactory hurdle runs this spring and course-and-distance winner last July off 2lb higher, so he is handicapped to win again over fences.

Dream Of Mischief 7.50 Newbury

After looking so unlucky at Goodwood 11 days ago he is just 1lb higher and can gain compensation.

Starlight Nation 8.25 Newbury

He was having only his second start on turf when winning at Leicester last time and can defy a 3lb higher mark.

Junior Massini 8.40 Newton Abbot

With the other three having something to prove, he has a good chance to complete the hat-trick.

