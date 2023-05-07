Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket on Sunday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Adayar 1.15 Newmarket
High-class performer who went close in last year's Champion Stakes and sets the standard in this field
Cemhaan 1.50 Newmarket
Looks very good on his day and is taken to follow up last year's success in this race
Prosperous Voyage 3.00 Newmarket
Based on her peak Group 1 performances she has the best chance at the weights back down in class
Tahiyra 3.40 Newmarket
Exciting prospect who was the champion European two-year-old filly last season and has loads more to offer having raced just twice
Read these next:
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Newmarket on ITV on Sunday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.