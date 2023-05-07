Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Adayar 1.15 Newmarket
High-class performer who went close in last year's Champion Stakes and sets the standard in this field

Cemhaan 1.50 Newmarket
Looks very good on his day and is taken to follow up last year's success in this race

Prosperous Voyage 3.00 Newmarket
Based on her peak Group 1 performances she has the best chance at the weights back down in class

Tahiyra 3.40 Newmarket
Exciting prospect who was the champion European two-year-old filly last season and has loads more to offer having raced just twice

Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 7 May 2023
