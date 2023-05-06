Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket on Saturday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Teumessias Fox 1.40 Newmarket
Having threatened more than he delivered on occasions last season, he returned from a gelding operation to win in fine style on the AW in March.
Majestic 3.25 Newmarket
Won over C&D in the Cambridgeshire last September and his reappearance fourth in the Lincoln suggested he is the type to make further progress.
Tuddenham Green 3.45 Goodwood
Threatening to win under this code, with form figures of 332 in handicaps, and highly respected.
Diamond Haze 4.55 Thirsk
1lb lower than when winning over C&D just under a year ago. He should be all the better for last month's Musselburgh reappearance.
Read these next:
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Newmarket on ITV on Saturday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.