Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Salt Bay 1.15 Newmarket
Ran well in French Group 1 on last appearance and should have lots more to offer

Shouldvebeenaring 2.25 Newmarket
Has the best chance on ratings and his last-time-out effort came at this venue

Final Watch 3.00 Newmarket
Has a solid record at Newmarket and ran respectably at the Craven meeting most recently

Global Storm 3.35 Newmarket
Looks a solid alternative to Hurricane Lane and West Wind Blows, who both have doubts

Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 5 May 2023
