Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket on Friday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Salt Bay 1.15 Newmarket
Ran well in French Group 1 on last appearance and should have lots more to offer
Shouldvebeenaring 2.25 Newmarket
Has the best chance on ratings and his last-time-out effort came at this venue
Final Watch 3.00 Newmarket
Has a solid record at Newmarket and ran respectably at the Craven meeting most recently
Global Storm 3.35 Newmarket
Looks a solid alternative to Hurricane Lane and West Wind Blows, who both have doubts
