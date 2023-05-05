Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.15 Newmarket

Ran well in French Group 1 on last appearance and should have lots more to offer

2.25 Newmarket

Has the best chance on ratings and his last-time-out effort came at this venue

3.00 Newmarket

Has a solid record at Newmarket and ran respectably at the Craven meeting most recently

3.35 Newmarket

Looks a solid alternative to Hurricane Lane and West Wind Blows, who both have doubts

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.