Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket and Fontwell on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Maid In London 5.45 Newmarket
She really took the eye in how she came from off a slow pace to win going away at Wolverhampton, and she has relatives who were way better than this level.
Pleasure Garden 7.40 Fontwell
Probably fortunate when making a winning chase debut last month but he still has strong claims.
Connemara Coast 8.05 Newmarket
The trouble in running he encountered over 1m here last time will not have gone unnoticed but he probably remains well handicapped and his pedigree looks promising enough for 1m2f.
Scamallach Liath 8.15 Fontwell
This should be a good stamina test and that will suit the selection, who looks a thorough stayer and should have more to offer at this early stage of his career.
