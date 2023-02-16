Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle, Sandown and Leicester

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon

1.00 Newcastle

In-form contender who can add to last month's win at Doncaster now back up in trip.

1.50 Sandown

The very solid 6yo has sound recent C&D form, looks open to further improvement and represents last year's winning yard.

2.35 Leicester

Showed plenty of spirit to fend off his rivals at Fakenham and looks the reliable option.

4.10 Sandown

Gavin Cromwell's only previous runner at Sandown finished second and this one is taken to go one better on the back of a polished performance back home in Ireland.

Read these next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.