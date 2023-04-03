Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...

6.30 Newcastle

In good form at Wolverhampton since visored and may have more to offer in headgear

7.00 Newcastle

Improved steadily with racing last season and has a good chance now switched to a handicap following wind surgery

8.00 Newcastle

Best novice form at this track and he looks to have strong claims off a workable mark now handicapping

8.30 Newcastle

Goes well fresh and is back on a 1lb lower mark than when winning easily on his reappearance over C&D last April

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.