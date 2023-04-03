Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Monday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...
Victoria Falls 6.30 Newcastle
In good form at Wolverhampton since visored and may have more to offer in headgear
Camusdarach 7.00 Newcastle
Improved steadily with racing last season and has a good chance now switched to a handicap following wind surgery
Saracen Head 8.00 Newcastle
Best novice form at this track and he looks to have strong claims off a workable mark now handicapping
Redzone 8.30 Newcastle
Goes well fresh and is back on a 1lb lower mark than when winning easily on his reappearance over C&D last April
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Monday
Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 Saturday winners - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.