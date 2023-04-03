Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...

Victoria Falls 6.30 Newcastle
In good form at Wolverhampton since visored and may have more to offer in headgear

Camusdarach 7.00 Newcastle
Improved steadily with racing last season and has a good chance now switched to a handicap following wind surgery

Saracen Head 8.00 Newcastle
Best novice form at this track and he looks to have strong claims off a workable mark now handicapping

Redzone 8.30 Newcastle
Goes well fresh and is back on a 1lb lower mark than when winning easily on his reappearance over C&D last April

Published on 3 April 2023
