Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Pallas Lord 5.20 Newcastle
Holds solid claims on recent course form and he's ahead of the assessor

Kraken Power 6.20 Newcastle
Well suited by Newcastle and he's due to go up 2lb from tomorrow

St Andrew's Castle 7.20 Newcastle
Has the best chance, judged on his recent C&D performances

One Hart 8.20 Newcastle
Return to 6f looks perfect and his rider takes off a useful 3lb

Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 31 March 2023
