Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.20 Newcastle

Holds solid claims on recent course form and he's ahead of the assessor

6.20 Newcastle

Well suited by Newcastle and he's due to go up 2lb from tomorrow

7.20 Newcastle

Has the best chance, judged on his recent C&D performances

8.20 Newcastle

Return to 6f looks perfect and his rider takes off a useful 3lb

