Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Badri 6.00 Newcastle
In the form of his life, having won a quality handicap at Epsom on Derby day

Pearl Eye 7.00 Newmarket
Has been making regular progress and looked better than the bare result last time

Market Value 8.00 Chester
Form of maiden win has been boosted and she looks the type to improve further

Peace Man 8.45 Newmarket
Improving colt who is taken to complete a hat-trick

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 30 June 2023
