Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Badri 6.00 Newcastle
In the form of his life, having won a quality handicap at Epsom on Derby day
Pearl Eye 7.00 Newmarket
Has been making regular progress and looked better than the bare result last time
Market Value 8.00 Chester
Form of maiden win has been boosted and she looks the type to improve further
Peace Man 8.45 Newmarket
Improving colt who is taken to complete a hat-trick
