Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle, Chester and Windsor

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Blow Your Horn 1.30 Newcastle

He is well treated under a penalty having comfortably completed a June hat-trick at Pontefract last Sunday.

Law Of The Sea 2.05 Newcastle

Has racked up three very commendable efforts in defeat since his return to Britain and may well find that this is the race he can win.

Scintillante 2.32 Chester

Could have more to offer on the back of his encouraging handicap debut second at Newbury.

City Streak 4.30 Windsor

A tad unfortunate not to have gone really close at Redcar last time and the winner didn't look out of his depth in a Group 3 at Royal Ascot last week.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.





