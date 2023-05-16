Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle, Beverley and Chepstow on Tuesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Ribeye 3.25 Newcastle
Made it two wins from three runs over fences when scoring in good style at Hexham ten days ago
Rae Des Champs 4.00 Newcastle
Winning pointer who returned from a break with a good effort over 2m2f at Kelso and gets the nod on this first attempt at a staying trip under rules
Jazz Samba 4.10 Beverley
Improved when going in comfortably here last time and this low-mileage 4yo can make light of a 4lb rise for her in-form yard
Silver Nightfall 4.25 Chepstow
Today's drop from 1m should suit the strong-travelling 3yo, who returns from a short break
